Adobe designed its new color-coded office with a secret creative weapon

As the company behind the imagery and design software Photoshop, Adobe has a special sensitivity to color. Humans do, too, with color being able to affect mood, cognition, and attention. So, when Adobe began planning out a new office building at its corporate headquarters San Jose, color was used both as a form of branding and as a tool for helping people do their work.
advertisement
Using neuroscience, Adobe created blue, green, and orange office ‘nodes’ all with very specific purposes.
[Photo: Jason O’Rear Photography/courtesy of Gensler]