Dunkin’s free iced-coffee offer backfires after the promo code maxes out in a matter of hours

Who doesn’t love coffee? It’s even better when it’s free and you can order from your phone. That was the premise of a promotional offer that Dunkin’ had made to coffee lovers everywhere on March 1. The company announced on Twitter that if you downloaded the Dunkin’ mobile app and used the promo code WINTERWARRIOR23, you’d get a free coffee.

People who drink iced coffee in the winter are to be feared and respected. Use code WINTERWARRIOR23 in the app for a free iced coffee on us!



*Offer limited to one per customer, while supplies last. Exclusions, additional charges and terms apply. Participation may vary. — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) March 1, 2023

All good, right? The problem is Dunkin’ advertised that the promotion would last a week, but by March 2, when users downloaded the app and used the promo code, they were greeted with an error that said that the maximum limit of the code has been reached. The official Dunkin’ Twitter account replied that “This promotion code was available in a limited quantity which has been reached. Be on the lookout for more offers coming soon!”

It was a reply that coffee lovers on Twitter did not take kindly to. While Dunkin’s original tweet stated “while supplies last,” Twitter users were quick to point out that Dunkin’ makes each cup of coffee in-store—not in some far-away factory.

Why would Dunkin announce a promotion that runs through March 8 only to cut the promotion off? Limited quantities??? You literally make the coffee on site…it’s not as if it’s a toy manufactured and you ran out of toys or “while supplies last” 🤦🏻🤦🏻 – L!!!! — jha collectables (@JhaCollectables) March 2, 2023

How is it limited? Dontr you continuously make coffee? I'm very disappointed. I even downloaded the app just for this. Deleting — Sarah (@Red_SoxSarah) March 2, 2023

Other’s pointed out that Dunkin advertised on television the promo would run until March 7.