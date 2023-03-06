Rebel Girls announces $8 million Series A, metaverse expansion

On Monday the girl-centered media brand Rebel Girls announced an $8 million Series A funding round led by publishing giant Penguin Random House that will help the company expand to television, theater, and even the metaverse.

Rebel Girls, a certified B Corporation whose mission is to inspire girls through women-focused content including podcasts and books, says it already reaches 23 million girls. Jes Wolfe, CEO and chairperson, says the company hopes to reach an audience of 50 million by 2025 as it continues to publish new books and expand into new media and storytelling formats. All the while, Rebel Girls will continue combating the lingering confidence gap between boys and girls.

“The state of girls is not good, and coming out of the pandemic it’s worse than it was,” she tells Fast Company, pointing to statistics showing that girls face higher rates of depression and cyberbullying. “This confidence gap is a real thing.”

Rebel Girls’ internal customer surveys show the company’s books help to combat those mental health pitfalls, with 92% of parents reporting their girls were inspired by the books, and 86% saying their girls’ confidence had increased since they started reading them. The books, which began in 2016 with the crowdfunded Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls, are often introduced to girls by their parents around age 4. As they grow older, young readers come to see them as their own, Wolfe says.