The silver lining amid the layoffs

Losing a job, while sometimes shocking, can be a powerful experience for self-reflection.

At a time when mass layoffs from giants like Amazon, Disney, Google, Boeing, Hasbro, SAP, and others are dominating headlines, knowledge workers in tech and across all industries aren’t just evaluating their job security but also what they want and need from their careers. For the overwhelming majority, remote work is a much higher priority than ever before. According to a FlexJobs survey, 97% of people want some form of remote work, whether that’s being fully remote (65%) or in a hybrid environment (32%). Fortunately, FlexJobs experienced a 20% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2022 over 2021 (compared to 12% growth the previous year) and 2023 is off to a growth start, with January showing a 9% increase over 2022. So while mass layoffs are a reality, remote jobs are not on the decline. The past few years have shown a remarkable shift has occurred in how professionals perceive the increased value of remote work moving forward. And for those affected by layoffs, it’s not enough to find just another job—they are prioritizing companies that genuinely support remote and hybrid options.

Experiencing the value of remote work firsthand The pandemic provided the chance/forced many people to try working from home for the first time. And while the initial phase was difficult for countless reasons related to what was going on in the world, once the dust settled even a bit people had a chance to consider some of the benefits. Many soon came to realize that remote working created the opportunity for better work-life fit, and that they actually preferred some/all of the parts of working at home to being in the office. No longer tied to a physical office and free of the stress and time of a daily commute, workers suddenly had greater control over their day-to-day and could devote more time to taking care of themselves or their families or doing leisure activities . . . and they liked it. They saved money on expenses like gas, transportation, clothing, and dining out. And for those who didn’t believe traditional offices were the best, most productive, or healthiest work environment to begin with, they were able to create their own home office—and often found it to be a better, more conducive, and safer place for them. Overall, employees and employers were surprised to find people were equally or more productive working from the comfort of their homes. The exposure to remote working allowed people to balance personal and professional responsibilities in ways they never thought possible. Now they simply don’t want to give this up, even in the face of economic uncertainty and looming layoffs.

In a recent survey, 63% of global workers say they would “absolutely” look for a new job if they couldn’t continue to work remotely. The high willingness to forgo job security over remote work signals how deeply the current workforce values flexibility. According to the same survey, the top factors professionals use to evaluate job opportunities are: Remote work options (84%)

Salary (81%)

Work-life balance (79%)

Work schedule (56%)

Meaningful work (50%)

Company culture (42%)

Skills training and education options (40%)

Career progression (40%)

Vacation time (38%)

Company reputation (38%) Prioritizing personal mission and values Workers’ approaches to identity and personal missions have also shifted significantly compared to before the pandemic. According to one study, 70% of employees said their job was the main focus of their identity before the pandemic. Today, just 52% share the same sentiment. Being laid off can have the same effect, causing employees to ask themselves what they really want out of work when considering their next job. The big difference with today’s workforce? For many, they already know the answer.

