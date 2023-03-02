Tesla stock sinks after Elon Musk’s ‘Master Plan 3’ fails to impress at Investor Day

Tesla’s Investor Day seems to have been a big bust—at least if we’re judging by reactions from actual investors.

The event, which lasted over three hours and took place yesterday at the company’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, was heavy on highlighting the company’s past achievements but light on new product announcements or information about how Tesla would maintain its EV lead in a world when all automakers are quickly becoming EV makers.

At the time of this writing, Tesla shares are down over 8% in pre-market trading.

Among the recap metrics that Tesla went over at Investor Day were the facts that the company reported over 1.3 million deliveries in 2022 and that Tesla had produced 4 million cars in total since its founding, reports CNBC. Other execs recapped information about the company’s line of Superchargers and its production line efficiencies. The company also did announce that it intends to ship 20 million vehicles by 2030.