3 silver linings for tech in 2023

If you’re a startup founder or investor in tech, it’s understandable that you’re feeling more somber than usual looking at the landscape for 2023.
The news from big public companies hasn’t been encouraging. We‘ve seen an almost endless string of layoff announcements, cutbacks on funding for new initiatives, and general cost-cutting across the board. Later-stage startups and unicorns have been announcing layoffs and cost-cutting as well. Successful venture capitalists, like Hunter Walk at Homebrew, have been warning that 2023 will be a year of startup wind downs.
As someone who has been both an operator and an investor through three previous tech downturns, I still believe there is some good news for startups in 2023. Remember, as bad as the tech bust of 2000-20004 was for venture-backed startups, many of the best companies of the past 20 years were founded in that aftermath. LinkedIn was founded in 2002, Tesla in 2003, and Facebook in 2004.
While 2023 will test the mettle of everyone in the startup ecosystem, these three opportunities will help the startups that survive this downturn thrive in future years.
1. Less competition from bigger companies
In the boom of the last 5 to 7 years, the length of time between a startup getting funding for an innovative new product or service and bigger incumbent companies spinning up efforts to go after that market was quite short. Not anymore.
Every startup is a race between the time it takes for the startup to get distribution and the time it takes incumbents to get the product innovation. With these cutbacks, many startups will be given the gift of a longer head start.
It will be harder for employees to get larger companies to fund new initiatives that aren’t immediately profitable. It will be harder for companies to invest heavily in new products that don’t match the profitability of their existing core businesses. It also will be harder for companies to justify acquiring a copycat to speed their entry into a new market.