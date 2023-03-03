3 silver linings for tech in 2023

If you’re a startup founder or investor in tech, it’s understandable that you’re feeling more somber than usual looking at the landscape for 2023.

The news from big public companies hasn’t been encouraging. We‘ve seen an almost endless string of layoff announcements, cutbacks on funding for new initiatives, and general cost-cutting across the board. Later-stage startups and unicorns have been announcing layoffs and cost-cutting as well. Successful venture capitalists, like Hunter Walk at Homebrew, have been warning that 2023 will be a year of startup wind downs.

As someone who has been both an operator and an investor through three previous tech downturns, I still believe there is some good news for startups in 2023. Remember, as bad as the tech bust of 2000-20004 was for venture-backed startups, many of the best companies of the past 20 years were founded in that aftermath. LinkedIn was founded in 2002, Tesla in 2003, and Facebook in 2004.

While 2023 will test the mettle of everyone in the startup ecosystem, these three opportunities will help the startups that survive this downturn thrive in future years.