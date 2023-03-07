Figma just launched an ‘app store’ for designers

Figma, the web-based design tool that gave Adobe a run for its money (before the tech giant proceeded to snap it up for $20 billion ), is launching a major update to its Community platform.

Community launched in 2019 as a portfolio of sorts, where Figma creators could share plug-ins, widgets, and various applications they have created, and others could use and riff on them, mostly for free. But anyone familiar with the platform may have noticed that Community had gotten a little bit out of hand recently. Creators were posting paid plug-ins and widgets they had spent a long time developing, but Figma couldn’t accommodate for native payment, so they had to link to a third-party website. Meanwhile, users couldn’t tell which widget were paid and which were free, leading to frustration. “They felt bait-and-switched,” says Rogie King, a design advocate at Figma.

[Image: Figma]

Launching today, Community 2.0 seeks to fix those frustrations by providing clear labels right on the homepage, indicating whether a plug-in, widget, or file is paid or free. It also provides creators with a native payment functionality that lets them track earnings, transactions and views on a new personal dashboard. “Our goal is that we want to create value for creators, we really want them to feel like it’s worth it for them to double down and make better products,” says King.

A year in the making, the upgrade was informed by one-on-one conversations with regular users, but also support tickets and tweets. The updated platform reads a bit like a native app store, although you don’t have to download anything given that Figma was built on the very promise that constant downloads are inefficient, and collaboration should happen on the cloud.