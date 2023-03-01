Tesla Investor Day livestream: Watch Elon Musk unveil the EV maker’s ‘master plan 3’

When he’s not wreaking havoc at Twitter, Elon Musk—you might recall—runs an electric-car company named Tesla, which will have its big Investor Day event this afternoon at a Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

Fans of the EV maker are hoping for updates on a number of ambitious efforts, such as Tesla’s long-delayed Cybertruck pickup vehicle, as well as a formal announcement about a new plant in Mexico, and additional news about autonomous taxis, battery breakthroughs, new affordable Tesla models, and more. Musk has called the package of announcements his “Master Plan 3,” although the CEO has a history of overpromising.

Shares of Tesla are up more than 86% year to date, but they’ve been flatlining over the past week. The stock dipped more than 2% when the markets opened on Wednesday, just hours before the event is set to happen.

Tesla’s Investor Day comes as some of its EV rivals are struggling, notably the embattled Rivian Automotive, which shed another 6% of its staff at the beginning of last month. China’s Nio, meanwhile, reported widening losses in its fourth-quarter financial results, which were posted on Wednesday.