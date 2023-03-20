5 free must-have Chrome extensions for YouTube addicts

Like a sucker, I sat down to write a YouTube-themed column and ended up spending two hours on YouTube before I got around to writing the column. Let’s chalk it up to “research,” shall we?
If you use a Chrome-based web browser to get your daily YouTube fix, here are some excellent extensions to improve your video watching.
Send songs to Spotify in a single click
So you’ve stumbled across the YouTube video for a song you absolutely, positively must add to your Spotify account. Doing so couldn’t be easier thanks to the Paradify extension, which adds a little Spotify logo to the bottom right of each YouTube video. Click it, and the song will be added to a new “Paradify” playlist in your Spotify account.
Put an end to clickbait-y thumbnail images
Finally a cure for those patently-ridiculous, open-mouthed, faux-surprised, block-lettered, nonsensical, clipart-filled, green-screened, poorly-Photoshopped, Internet-ruining thumbnail images that get haphazardly slapped on just about every YouTube video in existence. (Not that I feel that strongly about them.)
If you, too, share my hatred that burns with the fury of a thousand suns disappointment in the race to the bottom that YouTube thumbnails have become, try the Clickbait Remover extension, which replaces those god-awful thumbnails with actual stills from each actual video.