Hello, better Spotify playlists. Goodbye, click-bait thumbnail images.

5 free must-have Chrome extensions for YouTube addicts

BY Doug Aamoth

Like a sucker, I sat down to write a YouTube-themed column and ended up spending two hours on YouTube before I got around to writing the column. Let’s chalk it up to “research,” shall we?

If you use a Chrome-based web browser to get your daily YouTube fix, here are some excellent extensions to improve your video watching.

Send songs to Spotify in a single click

So you’ve stumbled across the YouTube video for a song you absolutely, positively must add to your Spotify account. Doing so couldn’t be easier thanks to the Paradify extension, which adds a little Spotify logo to the bottom right of each YouTube video. Click it, and the song will be added to a new “Paradify” playlist in your Spotify account.

Put an end to clickbait-y thumbnail images

Finally a cure for those patently-ridiculous, open-mouthed, faux-surprised, block-lettered, nonsensical, clipart-filled, green-screened, poorly-Photoshopped, Internet-ruining thumbnail images that get haphazardly slapped on just about every YouTube video in existence. (Not that I feel that strongly about them.)

If you, too, share my hatred that burns with the fury of a thousand suns disappointment in the race to the bottom that YouTube thumbnails have become, try the Clickbait Remover extension, which replaces those god-awful thumbnails with actual stills from each actual video.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Doug Aamoth is a former writer and editor at TechCrunch and TIME Magazine, and has written for Fast Company, PCWorld, MONEY Magazine, and several other publications. With more than 20 years in consumer electronics, tech media, digital video, and software, his goal is to make technology approachable and useful for everyone, helping readers stay informed, productive, and secure in the digital age. More

