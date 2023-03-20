5 free must-have Chrome extensions for YouTube addicts

Like a sucker, I sat down to write a YouTube-themed column and ended up spending two hours on YouTube before I got around to writing the column. Let’s chalk it up to “research,” shall we?

If you use a Chrome-based web browser to get your daily YouTube fix, here are some excellent extensions to improve your video watching.

Send songs to Spotify in a single click

So you’ve stumbled across the YouTube video for a song you absolutely, positively must add to your Spotify account. Doing so couldn’t be easier thanks to the Paradify extension, which adds a little Spotify logo to the bottom right of each YouTube video. Click it, and the song will be added to a new “Paradify” playlist in your Spotify account.