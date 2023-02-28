A plant pathologist explains how AI can give us healthier crops

A single warm winter can enable a pest to invade new territories. Maize- and millet-chomping armyworms and fruit-and vegetable-feasting Tephritid fruit flies have spread to new locations as a result of warming weather. Desert locusts, which destroy entire crops when they swarm, are expected to strike new regions as they change their migratory routes. It is a serious problem in a world in which it’s estimated that between 700 and more than 800 million people faced hunger in 2021, and the global population is set to grow further.

Plant pathologist Karen Garrett of the University of Florida, Gainesville, believes that artificial intelligence (AI) could be immensely valuable in fighting these blights. If agriculture is equipped with cost-effective AI tools that can identify crop diseases and pest infestations early in their development, growers and others can catch problems before they take off and cause real damage, she says—a topic she and colleagues explored in the 2022 Annual Review of Phytopathology. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

You specialize in studying plant diseases, so let’s dive into this topic from that angle. How do changes in environment and climate affect plants and the emergence of plant diseases?