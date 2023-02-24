Why are Chinese tech giants silencing ChatGPT?

China’s government has told its leading tech companies to crack down on ChatGPT, according to reporting from Nikkei Asia. Growing alarm about the AI’s uncensored replies to users’ questions—which some Chinese media outlets have dubbed American propaganda—has made internet regulators anxious to shut the chatbot up.

OpenAI never officially launched the bot in China to begin with, referring vaguely to conditions that made it “difficult or impossible” to operate in the country in a way that was consistent with its mission. Still, given ChatGPT’s effusive popularity, Chinese users have found creative ways around the firewall by using private networks or international phone numbers.

Now, government regulators are looking to block off those inroads too. Tencent Holdings—which controls the massively popular social media platform WeChat—and Alibaba have both been instructed to get rid of any access points to ChatGPT on their online platforms, sources close to the matter told Nikkei Asia. Reports of the regulations caused Chinese artificial intelligence stock prices, such as Hanwang Technology Co. and Beijing Haitian, to drop significantly.

Last month, a state investment fund took influential golden shares in subsidiaries of Tencent and Alibaba, signaling the government’s interest in shoring up its influence within the country’s powerful tech industry.