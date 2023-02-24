Tech layoffs: Are they a necessary evil or a control tactic for bosses to regain power?

Tech companies laid off more than 108,000 people in the past two months, amid an economy marked by severe labor shortages that for the past two years put employees firmly in the driver’s seat. Now some workers speculate that the job cuts could be a veiled power grab in the employer-employee relationship.

The suggestion has percolated among industry-watchers and in online forums: “They’re trying to take back control,” writes one user on this Reddit thread about the topic.

Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody’s Analytics, sees a more upfront reason for the layoffs: Tech companies experienced a dropoff in demand for online shopping, streaming, video games, and social media, which had initially soared during the early pandemic and now have come back to earth. Tech stock prices reflected this shift, and higher interest rates reduced the value of growth companies like tech, he says.

“All of this has forced the tech companies to be less aspirational, and thus rein in their workforce,” says Zandi. “The employer-employee dynamic is shifting, but this is a reflection of the shift in the realities facing the tech companies.”