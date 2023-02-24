Tech layoffs: Are they a necessary evil or a control tactic for bosses to regain power?

Tech companies laid off more than 108,000 people in the past two months, amid an economy marked by severe labor shortages that for the past two years put employees firmly in the driver’s seat. Now some workers speculate that the job cuts could be a veiled power grab in the employer-employee relationship.
The suggestion has percolated among industry-watchers and in online forums: “They’re trying to take back control,” writes one user on this Reddit thread about the topic.
Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody’s Analytics, sees a more upfront reason for the layoffs: Tech companies experienced a dropoff in demand for online shopping, streaming, video games, and social media, which had initially soared during the early pandemic and now have come back to earth. Tech stock prices reflected this shift, and higher interest rates reduced the value of growth companies like tech, he says.
“All of this has forced the tech companies to be less aspirational, and thus rein in their workforce,” says Zandi. “The employer-employee dynamic is shifting, but this is a reflection of the shift in the realities facing the tech companies.”
Since the pandemic, employees have commanded higher salaries and more flexibility, remote work, and more focus on mental health, wellness, sustainability, and inclusivity in the workplace. But beginning late last year, multiple waves of mass layoff announcements at high-profile tech companies have brought into question whether some of those benefits, including well-being and flexibility, will be on their way out.
For instance, Google’s head of mental health and other members of its well-being department were among the 12,000 people laid off at the tech giant. A number of companies, including Twitter, Apple, Salesforce, and Snap, have also pulled back on remote work, requiring employees to return to the office either full-time or part-time.
If companies are asking people to come back with no particular reason—or with no evidence that in-person work improves productivity or creativity—then they may in fact be trying to flex their muscle, says Mikaela Kiner, CEO of Seattle HR consulting firm Reverb. “It feels a little heavy-handed then, like they’re seeing the balance has shifted, and they’re going to take advantage of this.”