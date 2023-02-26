3 authentic steps companies can take to actually celebrate Black History Month

BY Daniel Oppong3 minute read

Black History Week, first founded in 1926, was a collection of commemorative events organized to promote rich rhetorical, educational, and artistic expressions that highlighted the achievements of Black people. When established as a month-long observance in 1976, the commemoration was expanded to a national celebration of Black culture and achievement.

However, many organizations have used this time to focus on educating their populations on problems and issues that continue to harm and marginalize members of the Black community. While mindfulness regarding painful experiences is necessary and needed throughout the year, as DE&I consultant, I strongly believe this should not be positioned as the primary driver for Black History Month initiatives, events, or programs. Black History Month was founded with the intent to uplift and inspire despite the presence of brutal oppression. While Black History Month provides a meaningful opportunity to show up for Black employees, it’s imperative that organizations go beyond surface-level symbolism in pursuit of systemic and sustainable change. Simply put, symbolism and hollow promises aren’t enough. The year 2020 made this truth abundantly clear. Many organizations espoused a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, only to roll back those commitments shortly thereafter. To be clear, celebrating Black History Month does not absolve an organization of previous inaction or inequitable internal policies, but if done well, it can be a catalyst for connection, dialogue, and actionable change.

Not sure where to start? Here are a few steps leaders can take to get the their organization moving in a more equitable direction: Support artistic expression Artistic expression was a major part of early 20th-century Black History Month celebrations, so look for ways to sponsor art creation where members of the organization are encouraged to generate prose, poetry, visual art, or digital designs that highlight the beauty and bravery of Black culture. If you don’t have the capacity to produce the event internally, February offers many external events and shows produced by Black voices. Become a sponsor for one of these events and offer to either subsidize or fully cover the cost for your employees to attend. Foster meaningful dialogue Another option is to foster meaningful dialogue that highlights the dynamic nature of the Black experience. Black joy is equally as important as Black resistance and Black resilience. One client of mine is hosting an event called “The Spectrum of the Black Experience,” and inviting Black attendees to share what the Black experience means to them in various mediums, from art and music to media and memes.

Share intersectional Black stories A third thing to consider this Black History Month is that your organization is uplifting intersectional Black stories such as those from the Black LGBTQ and Black disabled communities. Given that Black people are not monolithic nor single-dimensional, we should celebrate the beautiful mosaic of Black identities. One of the most profound experiences I had working in tech happened in 2020, when our Black ERG hosted a “Where I’m From” storytelling event. This experience highlighted the unique and dynamic nature of the Black diaspora and provided a meaningful glimpse into our shared humanity. It was powerful because it centered our experience. Things to keep in mind Black History Month events should center Black people, not allies. While allies are an important part of the racial equity conversation, their experience should not be the focal point of BHM celebrations.