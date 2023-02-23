Why the DOJ is ramping up its investigation into Google Maps

The Department of Justice has revived its investigation into Google Maps, once again focusing on possible antitrust violations, according to Bloomberg and Politico.

Lawyers at the department are reportedly investigating whether Google’s bundling of its mapping and search products gives it an unfair advantage by making app developers use the two services together. The investigation could trigger an additional antitrust complaint against the company, but no determination has been made yet on whether that will happen.

If the DOJ does move forward with a lawsuit, however, that would be the third antitrust action against Google and its parent company Alphabet. Officials filed one last month focused on the company’s online advertising business and one in 2020—revolving around its search product—which is scheduled to go to trial this September.