Why the DOJ is ramping up its investigation into Google Maps

Google’s troubles with the government appear to be getting worse.
The Department of Justice has revived its investigation into Google Maps, once again focusing on possible antitrust violations, according to Bloomberg and Politico.
Lawyers at the department are reportedly investigating whether Google’s bundling of its mapping and search products gives it an unfair advantage by making app developers use the two services together. The investigation could trigger an additional antitrust complaint against the company, but no determination has been made yet on whether that will happen.
If the DOJ does move forward with a lawsuit, however, that would be the third antitrust action against Google and its parent company Alphabet. Officials filed one last month focused on the company’s online advertising business and one in 2020—revolving around its search product—which is scheduled to go to trial this September.
The company also is facing several lawsuits from a variety of state attorneys general.
According to reports, lawyers have been interviewing potential witnesses in the Maps investigation with an emphasis on a clause in Google’s terms of service requiring developers to use its map and search products together. That same clause prohibits them from using Google Places data, which includes details, reviews, photos, etc., on other services.
Google defended its products, saying in a statement to Fast Company, “Developers choose to use Google Maps Platform out of many options because they recognize it provides helpful, high-quality information. They are also free to use other mapping services in addition to Google Maps Platform—and many do.”