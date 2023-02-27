Why iA Presenter is a great tool for delivering slide presentations

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

iA Presenter is simple software that helps you prepare and deliver a slide presentation. You just write up or paste in text—separated by dashes—and the software shows it as a series of slides.

It’s still in beta, so apply here to try it out for macOS. Or reply by email to this post—I have a few invites. iA finally made the software public this week. Now that it’s no longer secret, I can tell you about my recent experience with its strengths and limitations.

What’s special about iA Presenter

iA Presenter is radically different from other presentation tools. Other apps start you off with a blank slide and prompt you to fill in bullet points. Built-in templates for apps like PowerPoint, Keynote, and Google Slides focus your attention on crafting individual slides. Those tools put bullet points at the core of the design process. And the editing experience in Google Slides is plagued by software design flaws.