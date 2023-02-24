NASA is hosting a competition to build a VR Mars simulator

Last week, NASA released a new crowdsourcing competition to build out a virtual reality Mars simulator. The agency would be able to use the simulator to prepare astronauts for the various scenarios they may encounter on a mission to the Red Planet.

The competition

Participants are given access to a preconstructed digital world that emulates the terrain and gravitational conditions of Mars. They are then tasked with constructing specific missions within this realm.

The contest is divided into two phases:

Phase 1­ (Storyboard): Design and outline the training scenarios.

Design and outline the training scenarios. Phase 2 (Development): Develop VR functionality to bring the storyboard to life.

“These assets and scenarios will be essential to exposing researchers and test subjects to EVA-relevant scenarios, procedures, and informatics while on the Red Planet,” said Patrick Estep, human performance engineer at NASA.