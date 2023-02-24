How Axe tapped into internet culture for its latest product campaign

In the social media world, a “ratio”—when comments on a post far outnumber the likes it gets—is something brands typically try to stay away from. But with the launch of its Fine Fragrance Collection, Axe is rolling out a campaign that looks to ratio luxury brands by highlighting preference consumers have shown for the new scents.

In a blind smell test conducted with software and consultancy company Blue Yonder, 200 participants whiffed a series of scents, including Axe’s Fine Fragrance collection and three scent options from luxury brands Bleu de Chanel, Versace Pour Homme, and Polo Blue Ralph Lauren.

Through the test, Axe found that 73% (or 146) of the 200 participants preferred Axe’s fragrance over all other competitors. Now, the brand wants to revel in the results that see its more affordable product beat out offerings from luxury brands.

The campaign, created with the Martin Agency, includes a 3D billboard takeover in Times Square, as well as promotion on social media and search engines. It will feature Axe ratioing the luxury brands it outperformed in the smell test.