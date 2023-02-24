How Axe tapped into internet culture for its latest product campaign

In the social media world, a “ratio”—when comments on a post far outnumber the likes it gets—is something brands typically try to stay away from. But with the launch of its Fine Fragrance Collection, Axe is rolling out a campaign that looks to ratio luxury brands by highlighting preference consumers have shown for the new scents.
In a blind smell test conducted with software and consultancy company Blue Yonder, 200 participants whiffed a series of scents, including Axe’s Fine Fragrance collection and three scent options from luxury brands Bleu de Chanel, Versace Pour Homme, and Polo Blue Ralph Lauren.
Through the test, Axe found that 73% (or 146) of the 200 participants preferred Axe’s fragrance over all other competitors. Now, the brand wants to revel in the results that see its more affordable product beat out offerings from luxury brands.
The campaign, created with the Martin Agency, includes a 3D billboard takeover in Times Square, as well as promotion on social media and search engines. It will feature Axe ratioing the luxury brands it outperformed in the smell test.
“It’s done in a fun spirit, in a fun Axe way,” says Caroline Gregory, global brand director of Axe at parent company Unilever. “It’s just to show that those luxury fragrances are often only used for special occasions because of the price point that they are [sold at].”
Founded in 1983 in France, Axe—which goes by Lynx in various countries overseas—originally launched as a hybrid product with a fragrance in a deodorant. Gregory said the Unilever brand moved away from that but has now returned to focusing on scents with wide appeal.
“With this launch for the Fine Fragrance collection, it’s really the acceleration of bringing the brand back to its roots,” Gregory says. “It’s about reestablishing that fragrance superiority.”