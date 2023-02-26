4-day workweeks aren’t for every company. Here’s a compromise

BY Charlie Metcalfe5 minute read

“In answer to the many rumors that have been going around the plants, I think I had better start out by saying—yes, we are going to reduce our work schedule,” Bill Hewlett wrote in the July 1970 edition of Watt’s Current, Hewlett Packard’s company newsletter. The IT company’s CEO and cofounder then revealed that the company would be enforcing a “nine-day fortnight,” with employees getting one day off every other week. Crucially, the new schedule would come with a 10% pay cut.

Hewlett Packard had fallen upon hard times, and the progressive nine-day fortnight working schedule appealed to its CEO more than the prospect of laying off 10% of his staff. Over five decades later, economic hardship has forced another progressive CEO to consider the nine-day fortnight. This time, though, his employees will be keeping their salaries. British tech recruiting company Otta announced an eight-month trial of the nine-day fortnight for its staff at the beginning of February. Sam Franklin, cofounder and CEO, says he and the senior leadership team felt unable to offer significant pay raises to their staff due to high inflation. Instead, they chose to give staff an extra day off every two weeks—at full pay. The four-day workweek has gotten substantial buzz, especially recently, with the release of data from the world’s largest trial of the model, which included some 3,300 British workers, 71% of whom reported being less burned out, with 48% saying their job satisfaction had increased. Earlier results from smaller tests has also shown positive results. But not every company feels ready to function with a prospective 20% reduction in working hours. Otta is among the small group of companies worldwide adopting the nine-day fortnight schedule, hoping to achieve some of the benefits of a four-day workweek.

Franklin says that, as a small and agile company, he saw no risk in trialing it. “We experiment a lot with everything: our product, our policies, our benefits,” he says. “And so it felt quite natural to say ‘hey, let’s give this a go.’” Franklin hopes the policy will encourage employees to become more efficient. And to ensure such an outcome, some companies operating the nine-day fortnight are also introducing “deep work” days when meetings are forbidden. It also offers a good compromise from which Otta might later progress to a four-day week. Even for companies that haven’t considered four-day weeks, nine-day fortnights might work best in the long term anyway. Figures, a software company based in Paris, had been trying out a four-day week up until about six months ago. Being almost completely remote, staff would convene once a month in Paris for a few days. Along with the four-day working week, Figures’s leadership team realized employees were losing too much productive working time. Figures decided to introduce a nine-day fortnight instead. According to Pierre Lallinec, a data analyst at Figures, some teams had been able to exploit the four-day week more than others. The tech team he works on, for example, does not depend on clients. Sales employees do, and often found themselves sacrificing their days off to cater to clients’ requests. He says the nine-day fortnight has made it easier for his colleagues to claim their long weekends. Lallinec, although initially disappointed at the loss of the extra day, says he now feels more productive anyway. “To be honest, four days goes really fast,” he says.

