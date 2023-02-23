People tip better when their employer’s stocks go up

The study aimed to show the impact of a firm’s stock performance on its surrounding community. By studying taxi tips, which are given out of a sense of goodwill and not an expectation of better service, researcher Cihan Uzmanoglu, an associate professor at Binghamton’s School of Management, wanted to know whether a company’s stocks going up meant that its employees would spend more in general.

The paper argues that the success of publicly traded companies does in fact trickle down to communities through spending by company employees. The increased tipping is even greater when a firm’s employees are given more stock-based compensation, implying that employees with more to gain from their company’s stock performance are even more likely to spread that wealth.

“Employee spending is an important economic driver for the location where a business is located, Uzmanoglu said, according to a post on Binghamton’s website. “If employees are doing well, they are likely to spend more money in that local economy.”