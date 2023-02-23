Kia might owe you money. Here’s how to check

If you own a certain type of Kia, the company may owe you money. And no, this has nothing to do with TikTok users revealing how easy it is to steal some Kia models.
Instead, this is due to a class action settlement Kia has agreed to after claims that the anti-lock brake systems (ABS) on certain models sold between 2006 and 2021 could cause fires because of a defect, according to the website Top Class Actions.
Kia owner Hyundai Motor Group hasn’t admitted to any wrongdoing, but it will nevertheless provide the owners of affected models with one or more of the following:
- A warranty extension of 5 to 7 additional years covering qualifying repairs from the date of first use or the date of original retail delivery.
- Compensation to those who have had repairs done on their affected Kia ABS module. If repairs were previously made, the owners can also get reimbursements for towing costs and car rentals, if those were needed.
- A free, one-time inspection of their ABS module when they bring their car into a Kia dealership.
- If an ABS module fire was directly related to a total loss of a vehicle, claimants are guaranteed “maximum value compensation” plus a $140 payment
So how do you know if Kia owes you money? The official settlement website has a VIN lookup tool that will tell you if your specific Kia is eligible for the class action settlement. Kia vehicles that may be eligible include:
- 2006-2010 Kia Sedona
- 2007-2009 Kia Sorento
- 2008-2009 Kia Sportage
- 2013-2015 Kia Optima
- 2014-2015 Kia Sorento
- 2014-2021 Kia Sportage
- 2016-2018 Kia K900
- 2017-2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2018-2021 Kia Stinger
After using the VIN lookup tool to see if your Kia is covered by the settlement, it’s important that you submit a claim on the official settlement website by July 7, 2023, which is the cutoff date for claims to be made.