Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Kia parent Hyundai Motor Group has agreed to a class action settlement surrounding claims that ABS systems on certain models could cause fires.

Kia might owe you money. Here’s how to check

[Photo: Hyundai Motor Group]

BY Michael Grothaus1 minute read

If you own a certain type of Kia, the company may owe you money. And no, this has nothing to do with TikTok users revealing how easy it is to steal some Kia models.

Instead, this is due to a class action settlement Kia has agreed to after claims that the anti-lock brake systems (ABS) on certain models sold between 2006 and 2021 could cause fires because of a defect, according to the website Top Class Actions.

Kia owner Hyundai Motor Group hasn’t admitted to any wrongdoing, but it will nevertheless provide the owners of affected models with one or more of the following: 

  • A warranty extension of 5 to 7 additional years covering qualifying repairs from the date of first use or the date of original retail delivery.
  • Compensation to those who have had repairs done on their affected Kia ABS module. If repairs were previously made, the owners can also get reimbursements for towing costs and car rentals, if those were needed.
  • A free, one-time inspection of their ABS module when they bring their car into a Kia dealership.
  • If an ABS module fire was directly related to a total loss of a vehicle, claimants are guaranteed “maximum value compensation” plus a $140 payment

So how do you know if Kia owes you money? The official settlement website has a VIN lookup tool that will tell you if your specific Kia is eligible for the class action settlement. Kia vehicles that may be eligible include:

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement
  • 2006-2010 Kia Sedona 
  • 2007-2009 Kia Sorento
  • 2008-2009 Kia Sportage
  • 2013-2015 Kia Optima 
  • 2014-2015 Kia Sorento
  • 2014-2021 Kia Sportage 
  • 2016-2018 Kia K900 
  • 2017-2019 Kia Cadenza 
  • 2018-2021 Kia Stinger

After using the VIN lookup tool to see if your Kia is covered by the settlement, it’s important that you submit a claim on the official settlement website by July 7, 2023, which is the cutoff date for claims to be made.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michael Grothaus is a novelist and author. He has written for Fast Company since 2013, where he's interviewed some of the tech industry’s most prominent leaders and writes about everything from Apple and artificial intelligence to the effects of technology on individuals and society. More

Explore Topics