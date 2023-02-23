Kia might owe you money. Here’s how to check

If you own a certain type of Kia, the company may owe you money. And no, this has nothing to do with TikTok users revealing how easy it is to steal some Kia models.

Instead, this is due to a class action settlement Kia has agreed to after claims that the anti-lock brake systems (ABS) on certain models sold between 2006 and 2021 could cause fires because of a defect, according to the website Top Class Actions.

Kia owner Hyundai Motor Group hasn’t admitted to any wrongdoing, but it will nevertheless provide the owners of affected models with one or more of the following:

A warranty extension of 5 to 7 additional years covering qualifying repairs from the date of first use or the date of original retail delivery.

Compensation to those who have had repairs done on their affected Kia ABS module. If repairs were previously made, the owners can also get reimbursements for towing costs and car rentals, if those were needed.

A free, one-time inspection of their ABS module when they bring their car into a Kia dealership.

If an ABS module fire was directly related to a total loss of a vehicle, claimants are guaranteed “maximum value compensation” plus a $140 payment

So how do you know if Kia owes you money? The official settlement website has a VIN lookup tool that will tell you if your specific Kia is eligible for the class action settlement. Kia vehicles that may be eligible include: