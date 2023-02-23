Glassdoor’s Equity X-ray lets you see how company culture changes based on race and gender

Job searching is never fun, and it’s even less fun when you have a marginalized identity and have to worry about how supportive a new company will be.

To help, job search platform Glassdoor is rolling out a new feature: Equity X-ray, which shows job seekers from different demographics what kind of experience employees from similar demographics have. Equity X-ray uses anonymous employee reviews and groups them by demographic, so job seekers can see how reviews change depending on someone’s gender identity or race.

In order to appear in Equity X-ray, companies must have a minimum of 30 ratings from employees across the demographic categories within the eligibility period. Currently, 371 companies fall into this category. Of these companies:

At 18% of them, men and women reported different experiences. In two-thirds of these cases, men rated the company higher on average. The data suggests this is particularly prevalent in the retail, tech, and restaurant and food service industries.

About 40% of companies received significantly different reviews based on race/ethnicity.

Only 4% of companies were rated equitably across both race and gender. These include Capital One, Chick-fil-A, Citi, Costco Wholesale, DaVita, Honeywell, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Marriott International, Nordstrom, PNC Financial Services Group, Publix, T-Mobile, The Home Depot, UPS, the U.S. Army, and the U.S. Postal Service.

“With pay transparency now table stakes for many job seekers, employee experience transparency is the next frontier of how companies are working to ensure that candidate expectations are aligned with the reality they will see once onboard,” said Aaron Terrazas, Glassdoor’s chief economist.