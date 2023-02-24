13 remote tech companies with four-day workweeks that are hiring now

You’ve heard of remote-only work. You’ve heard of the four-day workweek. Wouldn’t it be something to have a job that involves both?
The good news is that it can be done. And the challenging news is that there’s not an endless supply of positions where you get to work from home Monday through Thursday.
That being said, I spent some time searching for companies that are currently hiring and meet the following criteria:
- Remote first: Either everyone’s remote or you’re not expected to go to an office
- Based in the U.S.: To make the hiring process a bit more seamless
- Four days means four days: A true 32 hours each week, not 40 hours crammed into four days and not just “summer hours” or rotating schedules
- Tech companies: You’re in Fast Company’s tech section, after all
Who’s hiring?
After a couple of hours of searching, slicing, parsing, and filtering— including using spreadsheet software, which is one of my least favorite activities—I whittled the list down to a whopping . . . well, 13 companies.
They are, in alphabetical order:
- Blackthorn.io
- Bolt
- Buffer
- ByteChek
- Corporate Ink
- Digible
- Feathr
- Justuno
- Monograph
- Signifyd
- Sprockets
- The Wanderlust Group
- Uplevel
These companies have open positions as of February 21, 2023, so my apologies if they’re no longer hiring by the time you get to them.
Aside from sharing a four-day workweek ethos, there’s a common theme of work-life balance, generous vacation days, and other quality-of-life perks that might mean these positions get snatched up quickly.