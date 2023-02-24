13 remote tech companies with four-day workweeks that are hiring now

You’ve heard of remote-only work . You’ve heard of the four-day workweek . Wouldn’t it be something to have a job that involves both?

The good news is that it can be done. And the challenging news is that there’s not an endless supply of positions where you get to work from home Monday through Thursday.

That being said, I spent some time searching for companies that are currently hiring and meet the following criteria:

Remote first: Either everyone’s remote or you’re not expected to go to an office

Based in the U.S.: To make the hiring process a bit more seamless

Four days means four days: A true 32 hours each week, not 40 hours crammed into four days and not just “summer hours” or rotating schedules

Tech companies: You’re in Fast Company’s tech section, after all

Who’s hiring?

After a couple of hours of searching, slicing, parsing, and filtering— including using spreadsheet software, which is one of my least favorite activities—I whittled the list down to a whopping . . . well, 13 companies.