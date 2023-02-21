Will Congress miss its chance to regulate generative AI early?

As lawmakers work to understand generative AI, some of the more tech-focused among them fear a repeat of Congress’s flat-footed response to the last big tech wave, social media.
Beginning in the Bush years and continuing through the Obama administration, tech companies kept Washington largely at bay with promises to “self-regulate” on key issues such as privacy protection, child safety, disinformation, and data portability.
Many in Washington now believe that an effective regulatory regime must be put in place at the beginning of new technology waves to push tech companies to build products with consumer protections built in, not bolted on.
A number of bills on various specific applications of AI—such as facial recognition used by law enforcement and by companies to make employment decisions—have been introduced in Congress, but lawmakers have yet to consider a wide-ranging bill offering consumer protections and development standards related to AI products and systems. And it seems far from introducing a set of guardrails that might protect consumers and content owners from harms rising from generative AI such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
In January, Congressman Ted Lieu (D-Cal.) introduced a short resolution (written by ChatGPT, by the way) directing the House of Representatives to open a broad study of generative AI technology “in order to ensure that the development and deployment of AI is done in a way that is safe, ethical, and respects the rights and privacy of all Americans . . .”
Last October the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy released its “Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights,” a white paper that provides a framework that lawmakers might use as a basis for the creation of regulations around the design, development, governance, and deployment of AI systems. Ultimately the guidelines could protect end users from the harms related to bias in AI systems or training data, or privacy abuses, or unethical uses of the technology.
Versions of Oregon Democratic Senator Ron Wyden’s Algorithmic Accountability Act of 2022 were introduced in the Senate and the House (by New York Democrat Yvette Clarke) last February, but did not advance past committee. The bill would have required tech companies to file “impact assessments of automated decision systems and augmented critical decision processes” to the Federal Trade Commission. The bill may be reintroduced this year.