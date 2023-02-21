Will Congress miss its chance to regulate generative AI early?

As lawmakers work to understand generative AI , some of the more tech-focused among them fear a repeat of Congress’s flat-footed response to the last big tech wave, social media.

Beginning in the Bush years and continuing through the Obama administration, tech companies kept Washington largely at bay with promises to “self-regulate” on key issues such as privacy protection, child safety, disinformation, and data portability.

Many in Washington now believe that an effective regulatory regime must be put in place at the beginning of new technology waves to push tech companies to build products with consumer protections built in, not bolted on.

A number of bills on various specific applications of AI—such as facial recognition used by law enforcement and by companies to make employment decisions—have been introduced in Congress, but lawmakers have yet to consider a wide-ranging bill offering consumer protections and development standards related to AI products and systems. And it seems far from introducing a set of guardrails that might protect consumers and content owners from harms rising from generative AI such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT.