Why the ghost of Clippy haunts today’s AI chatbots

Two weeks ago, Microsoft held a launch event at its Redmond headquarters to introduce a new version of its Bing search engine. Based on an improved version of the same generative AI that powers OpenAI’s ChatGPT—plus several additional layers of Microsoft’s own AI—the news was full of surprises.

But one thing about it wasn’t the least bit surprising: Clippy made a cameo appearance early in the presentation.

More than a quarter-century ago, the talking paper clip debuted as an assistant in Microsoft Office 97, where people found him more distracting than affable. Instead of pretending he never existed, Microsoft soon began good-naturedly embracing him as a poster boy for technology that’s meant to be helpful but succeeds mostly in annoying people. Today, there are plenty of people who weren’t even alive in 1997 who are in on the joke.