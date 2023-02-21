5 ways to respond when someone calls you or your company ‘woke’

BY Sunny Bonnell and Ashleigh Hansberger6 minute read

On Heritage Explains, a podcast produced by the conservative Heritage Foundation, host Tim Doescher defined “wokeness” in business this way:

“This trend toward corporatism or corporate wokeness is becoming more and more popular throughout corporate America. Corporations are willingly becoming activated political arms for left-wing causes. Why? What happened to these historic brands remaining neutral, letting the quality of their products speak for itself on the open market, and letting politicians worry about politics?” As you probably know, Black social justice activists took the term “woke” viral in the 2010s. It originally referred to someone who was alert to racial prejudice and discrimination, which seems to us to be an unambiguously good thing. But since then, the term has become an angry accusation for right-leaning people and organizations to hurl at individuals or brands that publicly cheerlead progressive causes and ideas. According to them, if you or your business support LGBTQ+ equality, you’re woke. Take action to reduce your impact on the climate? Woke. Pursue an aggressive diversity hiring policy? Woke. Write or tweet about your personal opposition to things like anti-immigrant legislation or laws that make it harder for people to vote? Yep, you’ve got it. “Woke” has become the all-purpose pejorative for anyone who thinks you or your company should stay in its lane.

For Rare Breeds, this is a problem. Covertly or overtly, as a group we tend to support ideas and movements that favor social justice, equality, diversity, and environmental responsibility. So whether you’re a freelancer, an individual professional, or running a small or large company, being hit with the “woke” label might be inevitable, and you might wear it proudly. Trouble is, that label can also cost you opportunities and damage your brand if more conservative people start perceiving your stances as political—as “corporate” or “performative” wokeness—and take offense. Should you defend yourself? Can you defend yourself? With some accusers, the ones spoiling for a fight, the answer is obviously no. But with others, how do you—as an individual, the representative of a company, or an owner/founder—clap back at accusations of “wokeness” without losing your cool, getting in a fight, or appearing to compromise on your core values? For starters, we’d suggest avoiding the temptation to eye roll. As annoying as it may be to have legitimate concerns about equity or economic inequality dismissed as “wokeness,” some people take the issue quite seriously. Appear dismissive and you can kiss any chance of a meaningful dialogue goodbye.

Beyond that, there are five strategies for countering someone—customer, investor, vendor, or even potential employer—who drops “woke” as an insult. Turn away the business or career opportunity We’ve led with the atomic bomb because many Rare Breeds seem wired to take a hardline stance against anyone who questions our commitment to progressive ideals. But this may not be an advisable strategy for you. First off, maybe you can’t afford to point this customer to the exit, or you really need this job or freelance gig to make ends meet. Virtue signaling often takes a backseat to practical economic necessity. But just as important, do you want to react to someone else’s provocation with knee-jerk hostility? Rare Breeds are provocateurs by nature, but that also means we shouldn’t allow ourselves to be triggered by the provocative behavior of others. It’s always worth sitting down and having a rational discussion about what someone finds objectionable and why.

That said, there are times when the best course of action is to cut bait. If a client or sponsor has a serious problem with, say, your company’s fierce commitment to helping the homeless, then maybe that’s business you’re better off without. Rejecting anti-woke relationships might not only strengthen your brand but also reaffirm your personal or organizational commitment to values and culture. Use logic Some folks have a tough time separating the personal from the professional. For example, if you’re a freelancer, you could have a client who loves your work but objects to your participation in Black Lives Matter events. In that case, a reasonable approach might be to ask your client if they can separate your professional skill from your activism and beliefs. “As long as my personal views don’t impact the quality of the work I do for you, is there any reason we can’t agree to disagree and keep working together?” It’s a fair question, and while some people choose not to do business with individuals or companies that support causes they oppose, this is probably the best way to preserve professional relationships. If the other party can’t see past personal grievances, then that may be business you don’t want.

By the way, if you think it’s against the law for an employer to fire you or refuse to hire you because of your political beliefs, think again. In many cases, it’s perfectly legal, because voters are not a protected class. However, you are protected by Title IX if you’re BIPOC, LGBTQ+, or part of a similar group. Use numbers Has a focus on progressive causes and ideas helped you hire better people, make terrific new contacts, or operate more productively? If so, share that data with the people using “woke” as an insult, explaining to them that whatever they may think of your commitment to social or environmental issues, you’re better at what you do because of them, provide greater value, have a brand that’s well regarded, etc. As with the last approach, if this fact-based strategy doesn’t convince someone that you’re still a suitable vendor, partner, or what have you, then you’re probably dealing with someone who’s too emotional to be a good fit anyway. Keep your progressivism invisible This might be too big a concession for some Rare Breed individuals and companies, but if you’re at odds with a customer you can’t afford to lose, it could save the day. You’re not going to abandon your beliefs or values, but you can promise to keep them quiet. No more social media posts about your activities or donations. No stories in the local press. No videos on YouTube. You’ll keep your wokeness under the radar in order to keep the peace.