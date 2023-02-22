Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Another ride on the ChatGPT emotional roller coaster reveals how far its AI has to go.

This ChatGPT feature has huge potential—but really needs work

[Photo: Benne Ochs/Getty Images; Walkator/Unsplash]

BY Doug Aamoth4 minute read

It started with a simple question: “What can you do?”

I’ve been playing around with ChatGPT for a while now and I find it to be almost magical in its ability to cobble together code on the fly, a great tool for generating ideas, and a powerful text generator—as long as you’re not too hung up on factual accuracy.

But when I asked OpenAI’s chatbot to list its capabilities for me, one thing in its answer stuck out more than any other: summarizing.

High hopes and tummy aches

I have to read a fair amount of articles each week for work. It would be really helpful to be able to conjure up concise summaries on occasion, even for the sole purpose of helping me decide whether to devote time to actually reading an entire article based on its summary.

To get ChatGPT to summarize articles is simple enough. Simply type “summarize this” and paste a URL into its text field. It can even handle links to PDFs, which got me even more excited, since I need to read long white papers from time to time.

So I started feeding articles to ChatGPT. As is customary with the chatbot, I felt a quick burst of adrenaline when its first summary came back, looking believable enough. I began giddily calculating in my head how much time I’d be saving thanks to this wizardry.

Then—as is also customary with certain ChatGPT features—I actually read its response, cocked my head sideways like a confused labradoodle, stared at the generated text, and thought out loud, “Is this accurate?”

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Doug Aamoth is a 20-year veteran of the tech industry and has written extensively about trends in Big Tech; innovative, new products; and personal-productivity tips.You can connect with him on Twitter/X and LinkedIn. More

Explore Topics