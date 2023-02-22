This ChatGPT feature has huge potential—but really needs work

I’ve been playing around with ChatGPT for a while now and I find it to be almost magical in its ability to cobble together code on the fly, a great tool for generating ideas, and a powerful text generator—as long as you’re not too hung up on factual accuracy.

But when I asked OpenAI’s chatbot to list its capabilities for me, one thing in its answer stuck out more than any other: summarizing.

High hopes and tummy aches

I have to read a fair amount of articles each week for work. It would be really helpful to be able to conjure up concise summaries on occasion, even for the sole purpose of helping me decide whether to devote time to actually reading an entire article based on its summary.