How Susan Wojcicki quietly guided YouTube to video-sharing dominance

Susan Wojcicki has stepped down from her role as CEO of YouTube, according to an internal email to staff first reported by Vox .

Wojcicki, who was intrinsically connected to the history of YouTube’s parent company Google, has overseen YouTube for nearly a decade—a period when the world’s largest video-sharing platform became a major force in the world of entertainment and a place that shaped public opinion, for better or worse.

“Taken as a unit, Susan’s time at YouTube has been a story of year-after-year progress, and good leadership of a very new thing no one had any idea how it should be led,” says Hank Green, one of the largest YouTube creators, who has acted as an unofficial liaison between YouTube and the creator community. (Green established the Internet Creators Guild, a union for digital creators, in 2016.) “I definitely think her legacy is YouTube as it exists today, which is very different to what it was when she became CEO, but is a pretty powerful, positive force—even if it has pieces of it I think are a negative force in culture and society.”

Indeed, it seems Wojcicki brought a steady hand to a platform that has grown in stature and importance in the world since its 2005 launch. In a 2017 interview, Wojcicki described the platform as “an ecosystem between advertisers and creators and users.” Ultimately, keeping all three happy proved impossible: YouTube’s creator class has always remained restive and continues to be up in arms about decisions made to appease advertisers who seek brand-safe content—most recently with a 2023 change to YouTube’s swearing policy that some believe stifles their creativity. All the while, she’s dealt with declining ad revenues.