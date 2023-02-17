Universal Studios Hollywood’s new Super Nintendo World is 100% pure Nintendo

The Mario Kart in question is Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, the flagship attraction at Super Nintendo World, a new area opening today at the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in Los Angeles. And calling it a game you can ride is indeed the best way to describe it.

Super Nintendo Land is so faithful to its inspiration that you might mistake photos for screenshots. [Photo: Courtesy of NBCUniversal]

As anyone who’s ever played any version of Mario Kart can guess, this new experience involves zipping around in a cute little racing car on a track. But as you race past Nintendo characters, you might lose track of which ones have been recreated in robotic form, which are being projected on giant screens, and which are rendered on the augmented-reality goggles you wear on the ride. And just like in a Mario Kart video game, you can collect coins and lob shells at enemies as you go, adding a competitive element to what might otherwise have been (extremely engaging) passive entertainment. It’s Mario Kart, all right—just in an immersive new form.

Theme-park entertainment has been drawing inspiration from other media since the heyday of Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride , but Super Nintendo World might be the most ambitiously faithful recreation of them all. Universal has crammed Nintendo’s fabled Mushroom Kingdom into a corner of the on-premises park at its movie studio—it reportedly knocked down a couple of soundstages to make room—and it’s as precise a transformation of digital into physical as you could imagine.

Just hanging out and gawking at all the details drawn from Nintendo canon is entertaining. But you can also compete with other visitors to collect virtual coins by engaging in activities, such as whacking the undersides of orange cubes scattered throughout the park, that probably wouldn’t even make sense if a couple of generations of people hadn’t grown up doing them in Mario games. (That element of the experience requires investing in a $40 wearable Power Up Band, which uses NFC to keep tabs on your handiwork.)

Even the Toadstool Cafe eatery goes all-in with its Nintendo theming, with projected scenes of toadstools at work preparing the food. (You can spend $25 on a Chef Toad Shortrib Special, but I recommend the Luigi Burger.)