Stock buybacks are still all the rage, and company executives can’t stop talking about them

We’re talking about stock buybacks, the perennially popular practice of companies scooping up their own shares on the open market. Buyback programs can be a hit with shareholders and executives, but they’re controversial. In the case of airlines, for instance, they were not a great look during the early pandemic when major carriers, suddenly grounded by COVID-19 lockdowns, had to ask the government for a lifeline after spending billions on buyback programs.

A 1% tax on buybacks went into effect in January, and President Biden already wants it to be quadrupled. Critics argue that CEOs “use buybacks to enrich themselves to the detriment of the long-term growth” of companies, says a recent White House fact sheet. And buybacks have been found to be a contributor to income inequality, according to a report from Harvard Law School’s Forum on Corporate Governance.

But none of this buyback backlash appears to be making much of a dent. In a new analysis, PR platform Cision looked at 900 company press releases published so far this earnings season. It found that the word “repurchase” appeared in 257 of them, or almost one in three. That’s on track to be higher than the same quarter last year, when the word appeared in 23% of 2,587 press releases distributed.