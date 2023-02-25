The one thing you should always do before uploading sensitive documents to the cloud

The cloud has been a godsend when it comes to managing and storing our data. Before the advent of cloud storage more than a decade ago, the most common way to back up documents or transfer them between devices was either to email individual files to yourself or save them to an external drive and physically transfer them from one computer to the next.

But cloud storage solutions changed all that. Popular cloud storage services like Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Dropbox, and Apple iCloud Drive made it dead simple to back up, store, and keep our documents synced across devices. Yet for that convenience, there was a cost: privacy. When we are using any of the major cloud services from the Big 4, we are theoretically granting them, or anyone who can hack them, access to everything we store on their cloud: our financial records, our health records, our photos and notes and diaries.

This is because all four of those major cloud service providers merely encrypt our documents when we upload them. Our documents are not end-to-end encrypted, which means that only we would hold the key to decryption. Mere encryption means that the cloud service provider also holds a key to decrypting our documents, and can theoretically do so at any time. That key is also something hackers can potentially get a hold of.

(It should be noted that Apple has recently launched Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, which allows users to choose to have documents in iCloud Drive end-to-end encrypted, meaning that even Apple can’t access their files. However, this is an optional setting—by default, iCloud Drive still remains merely encrypted.)