Why the home cook is once again the real star of the kitchen

BY Francine Maroukian

Although I spent decades interviewing chefs and am grateful for all they taught me about the culture of the kitchen, I’ve always had a soft spot for home cooks. Not the ring-lit bloggers making food for the camera, but those responsible for feeding folks on a regular basis, those who know firsthand that home cooking is not a beauty contest but an endurance race. These are my people.

During the dark days of the pandemic, I was happy to see the spotlight finally turn to home cooks and their unfiltered view of day-after-day food. Following decades of being undervalued because of celebrity chefs and unrealistic magazine and blogger perfectionism, their practicality and ingenuity brought structure to our kitchens amid the turbulence of the world. During the initial lockdown, when restaurants were closed, and grocery supplies became unpredictable, home cooks shared their endless inventiveness as they traded recipes and ideas about how to feed families, friends, and neighbors. One roasted Turkish spiced garbanzo bean recipe (a side dish for just about anything as well as a base for fried Halloumi or eggs) flew around the country among my friends and at this point any one of us could make it in our sleep. For me, and for others I know—many connected in some way to the food or hospitality industries—the result of that COVID-19-era kitchen chaos is a righting of what it truly means to be a home cook. Like Peloton bikes that are now coat racks, those expensive and labor-intensive cooking projects used as diversions during the pandemic are no longer front and center in the kitchen. Instead, we have become more understanding about the meaningful everydayness of food, an engaging honesty born out of our growing need for practicality.

Second-step cooking After years of living under culinary tyranny, being told that an ingredient must be “local” or “artisanal” to be of any value, we had to scramble during the pandemic to get canned anything—and feeling lucky when we scored. Those days brought home the truth that stocking a pantry is nothing new—it has always been the domain of the home cook. Most of us can remember our parents or grandparents being able to make a meal out of whatever was on hand, because old-fashioned home cooks have always used frozen, canned, and long-shelf-life foods as a natural part of what makes a kitchen work. And inheriting this willingness to use what works dish-by-dish without judgment liberates us into a world of pantry shortcuts: what I call “second-step” cooking. Distantly related to icons like Hamburger Helper, introduced during the economic crunch of 1971 to stretch a minimum amount of meat into more servings, these new cornerstone pantry products are more “craft” in concept, manufactured with a different (higher) standard of commercial production, often with less processing. As a result, either for economic reasons or simply not wanting to deal with shopping, even the best home cooks seem more willing to start with a prepared core, especially when it reflects their personal culinary standards or dietary restrictions. In addition, many of these next-evolution products represent different ethnic and regional cuisines, introducing what might be unfamiliar flavors without a major investment of money or time spent tracking down long lists of hard-to find ingredients. Two of my favorites, discovered during lockdown and now part of my everyday pantry, are Omsom authentic sauce starters—what founders Vanessa and Kim Pham, first-generation Vietnamese American sisters, call “Proud, loud Asian home cooking”—and seasoned non-GMO beans cooked with avocado oil from A Dozen Cousins, representing traditional Creole, Caribbean, and Latin American flavors, what founder Ibraheem Basir calls “diverse foods with shared origins.”

