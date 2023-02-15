Chipotle’s new restaurant concept introduces you to the $17 cardboard bowl

Chipotle has announced it’s opening a new spinoff restaurant concept, called Farmesa. Gone are the tortillas, and instead all food will be served in a bowl. Each bowl will feature one protein served with grains or greens, as well as two sides, one of five sauces, and a topping. Among the main bowls are Classic Santa Maria-Style Grilled Tri-Tip Steak and Everything Spice-Crusted Ora King Salmon. Sides include Sprouted Cauliflower and Sweet Potato Chips.

But Farmesa isn’t a new restaurant chain. It’s a concept store that aims to capitalize on those looking to grab a bite with foods made fresh and with quality, natural ingredients. Each Farmesa bowl will range in price from $11.95 to $16.95.

The concept store will be located in the Kitchen United Mix food hall at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, California, where people will be able to place an order at online kiosks. Local DoorDash and UberEats users can also order from Farmesa via the apps.

[Photo: Chipotle]

Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol said that one of the company’s strategic objectives “is to create or invest in emerging culinary spaces and restaurant concepts that fit within Chipotle’s food with integrity mission that are made fresh daily.”