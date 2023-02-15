Search upstart You.com is melding its AI chatbot with mini-apps

Richard Socher is an AI scientist—formerly an adjunct professor at Stanford—who is #4 on Google Scholar’s list of citations for natural language processing . He’s also the founder and CEO of a scrappy search-engine startup called You.com . So, it’s no shocker that You.com is investing in generative AI , the trendy technology that helps computers understand written requests from human beings and respond in language that can be eerily glib.

At the moment, it would be odd if any search engine chose to spurn generative AI, which gets its smarts by crunching vast amounts of written language into algorithms called large language models. OpenAI’s ChatGPT is the fastest-growing consumer application in history. Search’s big dog and most formidable underdog—Google and Microsoft’s Bing–are both embracing generative AI with devil-may-care-speed. You.com is actually a bit ahead of the game: It rolled out the first version of its YouChat bot in December and is now on version 2.0. Meanwhile, Bing’s new AI is still in preview mode, and Google’s Bard is even further from full deployment.

What’s intriguing is how each search company is dealing with AI’s current limitations and melding it with other forms of search. In the case of YouChat, it’s not about rendering other forms of search obsolete. In fact, YouChat is tightly integrated with the embedded apps that You.com also introduced in December. Those apps, created by both You.com and third-party developers, are “a big part of making this more equitable, rather than just one company kind of owning that first page of the internet, with zero clicks going outside of their ecosystem,” says Socher.

You.com already calls on more than 40 apps to buttress YouChat’s capabilities. Ask the chatbot for a stock price, for instance, and it will reply with a clickable graph, not just a single number. Answers of all kinds may include modules with text and images drawn from Wikipedia. And you can ask YouChat to generate artwork based on your text description, a feat it accomplishes by incorporating generative AI tools such as Stable Diffusion. Other apps involve additional types of content such as embedded movie trailers and LinkedIn info. And there are also links along YouChat’s right side, supplementing the AI chart with search in its more conventional form.