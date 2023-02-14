Pharrell Williams is Louis Vuitton’s next menswear creative director

Louis Vuitton has tapped Pharrell Williams to be its next creative director of menswear. Williams, who is best known for his role as a pop music producer, will fill the vacancy left by Virgil Abloh, who died in late 2021 .

Abloh had trained as an architect and interned at Fendi before serving as Kayne West’s creative director and launching his own label, Off-White. It was a groundbreaking move when Louis Vuitton appointed Abloh to the role in 2018. He became the first Black American appointed to a top role at a European luxury brand.

Williams, who is 49, has a very different background—but, like Abloh, has had a profound impact on elevating streetwear to the center of global fashion. He has served as an archetype for the next generation of such genre-bending contemporaries as Tyler Okonma, who like Williams, has slingshotted a music career into countless creative avenues.

Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome @Pharrell as its new Men’s Creative Director. His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed next June during Men's Fashion Week in Paris. #LouisVuitton #PharrellWilliams pic.twitter.com/GRCQFfOAHK — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) February 14, 2023

Williams launched his career as part of the hip-hop group Neptunes in the 1990s and later became a solo artists with hit songs like “Happy,” which he wrote for the animated movie Despicable Me. And he’s composed music for other movies, such as Hidden Figures and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. He has earned two Oscar nominations and 13 Grammy Awards.