Sandbox VR plans an immersive virtual reality arcade ‘Squid Game’

Sandbox VR, which lets players take part in immersive virtual reality games in specially built venues, has announced plans to launch a game based on Netflix’s Squid Game later this year.
The game will let groups of players compete in challenges based on scenes in the dystopian drama, dressed in Sandbox gear that captures their full body movements and lets them see and interact with other players within the simulated environment. The full-body immersion and group play are part of what sets Sandbox’s in-person, multiplayer experiences apart from other VR games that people can play at home with a headset, says CEO and founder Steve Zhao.
“We track the body from head to toe,” he says. “The way you walk, run, jump, squat—everything matters.”
As with other Sandbox VR games, Squid Game players will be presented after the competition with highlight videos that show their movements both in the real-world arena and the simulated VR world. Friends who come to play together can either help each other out or sabotage each other in the challenges, Zhao explains, though the company hasn’t yet disclosed details about exactly which Squid Game competitions will make it to VR.
“Some of our experiences will be some of the more popular games inside the TV series,” Zhao says.
The company began talks with Netflix in 2019 about developing games based on the streamer’s shows, Zhao says, but operations were largely put on hold due to the pandemic. The company laid off most of its staff and filed for bankruptcy back in 2020 when its VR centers, like most indoor entertainment options, were shuttered by pandemic restrictions.
But Sandbox emerged from bankruptcy by the end of 2020, and its arcade-like environments soon came back to life and even expanded to new locations. Sandbox more than doubled its store count last year and is expecting to have more than 50 locations by the end of 2023—up from 16 at the end of 2021. Other games already available to play at Sandbox locations include the zombie thriller Deadwood Valley, Star Trek: Discovery, and Curse of Davy Jones, a family-friendly pirate adventure. Pricing is generally about $50 per person per session.