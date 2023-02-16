Sandbox VR plans an immersive virtual reality arcade ‘Squid Game’

Sandbox VR , which lets players take part in immersive virtual reality games in specially built venues, has announced plans to launch a game based on Netflix’s Squid Game later this year.

The game will let groups of players compete in challenges based on scenes in the dystopian drama, dressed in Sandbox gear that captures their full body movements and lets them see and interact with other players within the simulated environment. The full-body immersion and group play are part of what sets Sandbox’s in-person, multiplayer experiences apart from other VR games that people can play at home with a headset, says CEO and founder Steve Zhao.

“We track the body from head to toe,” he says. “The way you walk, run, jump, squat—everything matters.”

As with other Sandbox VR games, Squid Game players will be presented after the competition with highlight videos that show their movements both in the real-world arena and the simulated VR world. Friends who come to play together can either help each other out or sabotage each other in the challenges, Zhao explains, though the company hasn’t yet disclosed details about exactly which Squid Game competitions will make it to VR.