Jony Ive’s emblem for King Charles III’s coronation is pure class

Once again, Sir Jony Ive has wandered into the idyllic fields of the British Isles hand-in-hand with one of his biggest fans, the artist formerly known as Charles Philip Arthur George , Prince of Wales and Earl of Chester, Duke of Cornwall, and Great Steward of Scotland. The (arguable) king of design has designed the coronation emblem for a literal king and her majesty the Queen Consort. [Image: courtesy HM Government]

If the coronation emblem seems familiar, it’s because it’s not far from the seal Ive’s design collective, LoveFrom, created in 2021 for Terra Carta. Both feature intricate floral illustrations, tidy serif type, and a crown, of course.

[Image: courtesy LoveFrom]

Considering Ive’s Bauhausian heritage, the new coronation emblem could feel like a confirmation of a theme. Much like Terra Carta, it is an aesthetic valorization of the past, and one that runs counter to so much of what Ive pioneered while at Apple. Has Ive developed a taste for the organic and the filigree in his later years? Of course not. Like any other designer, he is serving a client’s needs and speaking the client’s language. Still, it feels like an “aesthetic 180” for a man who gave us the iPhone, a device so elegant and minimalistic that it became, in my colleague’s words, “a visual whisper, drawing you in to listen more closely.”

Back then, Ive told Fast Company: “So many logo marks . . . tend to be very binary, black and white. In a way, I think they speak to being quite exclusive. And I think we wanted to create a far more gentle piece of work. Just immediately when you see it, it feels vital, it feels alive. And you have a sense, I think, of optimism . . . and that it truly grows.”