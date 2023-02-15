AI porn is colliding with human sexuality—and raising some ethical red flags

BY Ryan Broderick9 minute read

At the end of last month, a set of four AI-generated images of women in bikinis went viral on Twitter. The user that posted them wrote, “It is SO over,” meaning: Here is proof that AI will inevitably replace human-made pornography.

It didn’t take long for the tweet to receive wide-scale condemnation and ridicule, with other users pointing out that the pictures were actually full of errors (fingers and teeth being only some of the problem areas). Amid the outrage—and mockery—Laura Lux, an OnlyFans model with over two million followers on Instagram, wrote a viral thread arguing that AI porn could never actually replace human sex workers. “Anyone who thinks AI generated images of hot naked women is going to ruin the OnlyFans economy for real life women has a fundamental misunderstanding of what OnlyFans is,” Lux wrote. “They subscribe to my OnlyFans because they want to see ME naked specifically based on a parasocial connection formed by following me on other social media platforms.”

Speaking to Fast Company, Lux goes even further, arguing that AI pornography—at least the kind trying to create real-looking human bodies—is, by definition, non-consensual. “I know, most, if not all of the AI stuff now is using other content online to generate those images and the people that are being used are not consenting to be turned into this AI thing,” Lux says. And her assessment hits on a troubling reality that’s beginning to set in on what people might actually want to do with AI porn. It’s not about using AI to replace sex workers. There’s already so much porn on the internet that no human being could ever look at all of it in a single lifetime. Which means, other than using an AI to bring very niche and very specific fetishes to life, the real use case is to create porn of people who aren’t sex workers.

