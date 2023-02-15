Hinge is rolling out its $50 per month subscription on Thursday

Hinge, one of Match Group’s star dating apps, is launching a new subscription tier and rebranding its existing subscription offering on Thursday in an effort to bring in more paying users to the platform.

Hinge Preferred is being refreshed to Hinge+ and gaining new features. The updated tier also comes with a lower price point, going from $34.99 per month to $29.99—an indication the company is looking to court price-conscious consumers.

Hinge already offers premium benefits like advanced match filters (such as a person’s political affiliations and smoking habits) and the ability to send an unlimited number of “likes” to potential matches per day.

But now, Hinge will make it easier for users to browse who it thinks will be the most responsive and most interested in going out. The company points to people who are nearby, new to Hinge, most likely compatible, and have been active in that same day as examples. Hinge is also making it easier to explore potential matches by sorting incoming likes based on the most recent ones, who is nearby, the subscriber’s type, and who was most recently active.