LinkedIn turns 20: An oral history of an unlikely champion

When LinkedIn launched, on May 5, 2003, it wasn’t a given that it would thrive. Born during the doldrums after the original dotcom bust, it arrived at the same time as a flurry of other social networking upstarts, most of which quickly fizzled. Its emphasis on members’ professional lives rather than personal pursuits was seen by some as a strategic blunder. Even the notion of posting your résumé in public was jarringly unfamiliar and likely to be taken as an act of disloyalty.

Rather than falling victim to preexisting assumptions, LinkedIn changed them. Eventually, it was not having a LinkedIn profile that was perceived as a weird career move. As the pandemic and its aftermath have reshaped work, the service has both reflected that new world and equipped workers and employers to succeed in it. Its emphasis on professionalism also offers a safe harbor from more toxic and polarizing social platforms.

LinkedIn hasn’t escaped the current tech downturn—in February, it announced layoffs—but it’s a rare example of a company seeing its greatest success after being bought. When its stock plunged by more than 40% in 2016, Microsoft swooped in and snapped it up for $26.2 billion—but then let it continue to chart its own destiny. Today, more than 4,500 job applications are submitted and 8 hires are now made every minute on the platform. Its revenue surpassed $14 billion in the past 12 months, close to quadruple the figure at the time of acquisition.

The lesson? “The less exciting turtle does win the race sometimes,” says Reid Hoffman, the company’s cofounder, original guiding light, and first CEO, who went on to become one of the most influential people in Silicon Valley. “We just kept going.”