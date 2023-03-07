Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Social media, for work? The world was skeptical. But 20 years and a few white-knuckle moments later, LinkedIn has become synonymous with networking—and it’s got more momentum than ever.

LinkedIn turns 20: An oral history of an unlikely champion

[Illustration: Janne Iivonen]

BY Harry McCrackenlong read

When LinkedIn launched, on May 5, 2003, it wasn’t a given that it would thrive. Born during the doldrums after the original dotcom bust, it arrived at the same time as a flurry of other social networking upstarts, most of which quickly fizzled. Its emphasis on members’ professional lives rather than personal pursuits was seen by some as a strategic blunder. Even the notion of posting your résumé in public was jarringly unfamiliar and likely to be taken as an act of disloyalty.

Rather than falling victim to preexisting assumptions, LinkedIn changed them. Eventually, it was not having a LinkedIn profile that was perceived as a weird career move. As the pandemic and its aftermath have reshaped work, the service has both reflected that new world and equipped workers and employers to succeed in it. Its emphasis on professionalism also offers a safe harbor from more toxic and polarizing social platforms.

LinkedIn hasn’t escaped the current tech downturn—in February, it announced layoffs—but it’s a rare example of a company seeing its greatest success after being bought. When its stock plunged by more than 40% in 2016, Microsoft swooped in and snapped it up for $26.2 billion—but then let it continue to chart its own destiny. Today, more than 4,500 job applications are submitted and 8 hires are now made every minute on the platform. Its revenue surpassed $14 billion in the past 12 months, close to quadruple the figure at the time of acquisition.

The lesson? “The less exciting turtle does win the race sometimes,” says Reid Hoffman, the company’s cofounder, original guiding light, and first CEO, who went on to become one of the most influential people in Silicon Valley. “We just kept going.”

advertisement
PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Harry McCracken is the global technology editor for Fast Company, based in San Francisco. He writes about topics ranging from gadgets and services from tech giants to the startup economy to how artificial intelligence and other breakthroughs are changing life at work, home, and beyond. More

Explore Topics