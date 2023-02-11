Gen Z slang: your one-stop, no-judgment guide

So asked guest host Pedro Pascal in a recent Saturday Night Live sketch. As a baffled high school teacher, Pascal led an assembly of Gen Z students and attempted to understand their barrage of slang terms—or rather, the SNL writing team’s best attempt at replicating Gen Z slang.

You may have found yourself feeling like Pascal lately. As Gen Zers become more and more prominent in the workplace, so does their unique brand of communication. Gen Z slang can sound like a foreign language to older coworkers—and often, when people attempt (and fail) to use it correctly, it can be more embarrassing than ingratiating.

Most Gen Zers are self-aware enough to know that these terms won’t be easily comprehensible to older coworkers, so they’ll just avoid them altogether (at least until they’re comfortable enough in the workplace to speak more naturally). Also, calling this vocabulary “Gen Z slang” is a misnomer. Most of these words and phrases didn’t originate with Gen Z, or with so-called internet culture. Many of them derive from Black and queer vernacular that’s spread in popularity on social platforms, and this proliferation has sparked conversations of cultural misappropriation.