Why I’m not quitting Twitter—yet

BY Harry McCracken5 minute read

This story is from Fast Company’s new Plugged In newsletter, a weekly roundup of tech insights, news, and trends from global technology editor Harry McCracken, delivered to your inbox every Wednesday morning. Sign up for Plugged In—and all of our newsletters—here.

For me, the possibility that Twitter might be falling apart didn’t hit home until last Wednesday afternoon. My Fast Company colleague Max Ufberg and I were hosting a Twitter Spaces session—inspired by an issue of my Plugged In newsletter—and an audience had assembled. But our conversation competed with weird, melancholy elevator music we hadn’t asked for and couldn’t figure out how to turn off. We tried shouting over it until listeners complained, at which point we started over again in a new Twitter Space. As far as I can tell, the unsolicited musical accompaniment was just a random glitch, one I acknowledge wasn’t necessarily tied to any decision made by Elon Musk in the wake of his takeover. Still, it felt like a haunting, emblematic of Twitter’s increasingly rickety state. That put me in a mind to contemplate why I’m still there at all. When Musk set out to buy Twitter last spring, I was open-minded about the implications. So far, his chief contribution has been creating a case study in mismanagement that may be studied for decades. It’s painful to watch, and yet unavoidable if you’re still on the platform.