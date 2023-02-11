It’s February, the month when new business transformation strategies, like diets, begin to fall apart

And the results are strikingly similar. A 2022 McKinsey study found 70% of business transformations fail. And research by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that only 20% of individuals attempting to achieve long-term weight loss (defined as losing at least 10% of initial body weight and maintaining the loss for at least one year) were able to do so. These less-than-optimal outcomes also appear to share a similar cause: Whether it’s your body or your business, people are apt to ignore underlying conditions and believe that change just takes a sudden burst of newfound discipline.

While the efficacy of dieting has been the subject of much deserved skepticism in recent years, people in the corporate world still generally believe in the power of dramatic business transformation. And for many leaders, in these rocky times, the stakes could not seem to be higher. Forty percent of global CEOs believe their companies won’t be economically viable in 10 years if they don’t transform, according to PwC’s 26th Annual Global CEO Survey. The results were consistent across a range of industry sectors including telecommunications, healthcare and manufacturing due to changes in customer preferences, regulations and skills needed, to name a few.

When it comes to addressing health goals, it’s important to start with an objective assessment of where a person is, what they want to change and establish a roadmap to get there. Cutting calories and doing cardio may work for a while, but ultimately elimination and working harder is not the key to long-term success. Changing a body’s composition—reducing fat and increasing lean muscle—and providing the food and activity to achieve that rebalance is essential.