Why so many who took part in the Great Resignation have regrets

Changing economic conditions, evolving workplace flexibility policies, and an undervaluing of coworker relationships are leaving many of those who left jobs during the so-called Great Resignation with resigner’s remorse.

Recent studies suggest that many of those who took part in the Great Resignation that began in 2021 (and remains ongoing) are unsatisfied in their new roles, and some are even trying to get their old jobs back. According to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data, more than four million Americans, or about 2.7% of the workforce, called it quits in December of 2022, on par with the elevated resignation rates seen since mid-2021.

A survey of 825 employees conducted by HR and payroll solutions provider Paychex in October and released in January found that 80% of those who quit regret their decision, including 89% of Gen Z respondents. Among those with regrets, 78% admit to wanting their old job back, with 68% actively attempting to return to their previous employer.

“We were at 47 million job changers in that ‘Great Resignation window,’ as we define it, so there were bound to be some unmet expectations,” says Paychex’s vice president of enterprise and HR solutions, Jeff Williams. “As people saw their friends changing [jobs] and the media picked up the story, there was this rush to change that felt more like running from something that running to something,”