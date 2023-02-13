This office locker is custom-built for hybrid work

Even for the most digital native of white-collar office workers, the daily reality of going to work comes with a lot of physical stuff. There’s the bag, the notebook, the lunch, the water bottle, the coffee mug, the phone, and the list goes on.

In the recent past, all this stuff wasn’t a problem: People had assigned desks, and sometimes drawers, where they could pile or store all manner of work-life accessories. Today, though, as companies are moving away from dedicated desk space and eschewing private offices, many workers are left literally holding the bag.

[Photo: SOMA]

SOMA is a new line of office lockers built for the era of unassigned desks and hybrid work. Created by the office furniture company Pair, these sleek, badge-controlled lockers provide a place for wandering workers to put all of their essentials for the day. And unlike the cubbyholes and lockers some offices appear to have co-opted from a primary school, these SOMA structures blend into the work environment by integrating other office fixtures into their design.

The lockers can be adorned with planters, stacked with shelving, or even topped with a conference-style table for meetings. “It’s more like furniture than this basic utility that you’d normally see in gym locker rooms,” says Brian Wilson, Pair’s CEO. “It’s really trying to incorporate lockers in places where you wouldn’t necessarily expect them to be, and to have them in places throughout the plan and not just in one centralized location.”