Elon Musk’s plans to limit API access might be good for Twitter’s business, but it’s bad for the open internet

Elon Musk’s travails over whether or not to allow free, unfettered access to Twitter’s APIs has, as would be expected, taken plenty of twists and turns. On February 2, Musk gave notice that free access to APIs would be removed within a week. Then he decided accounts could get it for free still, provided they used the access to produce “good” content. Then on February 8, as the original deadline loomed, he delayed the decision to put API access behind a paywall to February 13. (That his site catastrophically fell over at the same time is potentially coincidental.)

But Musk’s see-sawing also highlights a broader shift in approach to one of the key backbones of the internet’s infrastructure, and could suggest the first inkling of a more commercial future for the web.

APIs—short for application programming interfaces—are something that few people outside the developer world know about, but every internet user encounters on a day-to-day basis. Think of the API framework as the digital equivalent of the 40-foot shipping container, which helped standardize the process of transporting goods across oceans: APIs help to smoothly pass data from one platform or website to another without the user having to manually insert data. Ever searched “weather” on Google? You’ve just interacted with an API. Used your Facebook account to login to Tinder? You’ve piggybacked on an API. Pay for anything online with PayPal? The API helped.

“The key thing about an API as they’ve evolved is they are a standardized and increasingly contractually defined way of accessing a resource you don’t necessarily have, and therefore don’t need to go off and build it,” says Azeem Azhar, the founder of Exponential View, a regular newsletter on the world of tech and the global economy. Without APIs, the internet would develop at a much slower speed, as individual companies would all toil to separately reinvent the same wheel. “If you’re building a product, you can focus on the handful of things that really differentiate your product,” Azhar says. APIs have existed since the 1960s, but were really codified for the internet era in 2000 by computer scientist Roy Fielding, who wrote a dissertation that introduced a means of architecting software to standardize the web’s ability to function, making it easier for different services to interact with one another. Since then, use of APIs has skyrocketed: “Many organizations rely on their developers for technologies that will help them stay competitive in today’s economy, and in turn the developers are increasingly leveraging APIs for speed and operational efficiency,” says Iddo Gino, CEO and founder of Rapid, an API hub provider, which in January published its fourth annual state of the API report.