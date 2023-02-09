Disney is cutting 7,000 jobs in a cost-saving blitz as traditional TV faces an existential crisis

Tech companies aren’t the only ones seeing mass layoffs . America’s premier entertainment giant, the Walt Disney Company, has announced it will lay off 7,000 of its workers in an effort to cut $5.5 billion in costs. Disney CEO Bob Iger, who only returned to the helm last November, made the announcement after Disney reported its final-quarter 2022 financial results yesterday.

As of October 2022, Disney had around 220,000 employees worldwide. The layoffs mean Disney is getting rid of roughly 3.6% of its workforce. It is unknown if the job losses will affect certain departments in Disney more than others or if they’ll be spread evenly across the globe. CNBC says 166,000 of Disney’s worldwide workforce are located in the United States.

In addition to the cuts, Disney said it will also restructure its organization into three divisions. Parks, Experiences and Products will oversee theme parks, cruises, and other experience-based offerings. ESPN will oversee all things related to the sports network. Finally, Disney Entertainment will oversee its movie, television, and streaming offerings.

Announcing the cuts and restructuring on an earnings call with analysts yesterday, Iger said (per Quartz), “This reorganization will result in a more cost-effective, coordinated approach to our operations. We are committed to running efficiently, especially in a challenging environment.”