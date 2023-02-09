IRS warns millions to hold off on taxes: What’s happening with guidance on state payments?

After a relatively smooth start to the 2023 tax season, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is throwing a curveball at millions of taxpayers who received state-level stimulus checks and other special payments from their home states last year.

Some 18 states issued one-time tax rebates in 2022, according to the Tax Policy Center. A more recent count from the Taxpayers Advocate Service says residents of more than 20 states received special payments or refunds, which ranged significantly in size and scope. The problem? No one seems to know if these payments are taxable at the federal level, including the IRS. Some states—California and Virginia, for instance—insist that they probably are.

In an update note posted on February 3 (already almost two weeks into tax season), the IRS said it was working with state tax authorities to hash out the details, so it can offer additional clarity to taxpayers. Guidance is expected this week for as many states as possible. In the meantime, the IRS has essentially told taxpayers who received one of these payments that they should hold off on filing their taxes until that guidance is offered.

Oh, and if you’re one of the millions of taxpayers who already filed, don’t even think about picking up a phone. “[The] best course of action is to wait for additional clarification on state payments rather than calling the IRS,” the agency said. “We also do not recommend amending a previously filed 2022 return.”