The future of porn is in your living room

Andreas Hronopoulos wants to beam strippers into people’s living rooms — and after a few years of tinkering, he thinks he’s finally found the tech to make his x-rated version of the Star Trek holodeck work.
Hronopoulos is the CEO of Naughty America, an adult entertainment studio that has been experimenting with augmented and virtual reality for years. In 2018, Naughty America launched one of the industry’s first augmented reality apps for mobile phones, which allowed people to superimpose adult models over the camera view of their phones—kind of like Snapchat filters, but with fewer clothes. However, mobile AR turned out to be not much more than a gimmick, something people may try once but quickly forget about.
Then, in October, Meta debuted its Quest Pro VR headset. The $1,500 headset comes with the ability to combine holograms and other virtual elements with a video view of the real world, thanks to a set of cameras strategically placed on the outside of the device—an implementation of AR that’s also known as mixed reality. Hronopoulos bought a Quest Pro as soon as it came out, tried it with his company’s 3D content, and had a bit of a lightbulb moment.
“Oh wow, that’s the product,” he remembers himself thinking. “Augmented reality is here.”
From cam sites to VR porn
The adult entertainment industry has long been an early adopter of new technologies. Some of the first video streaming sites and subscription businesses on the internet were broadcasting pornography. Services like Twitch were preceded by adult live cam sites. When the first consumer VR headsets were released a decade ago, porn studios were among the most enthusiastic early adopters.
VR headset makers like Meta don’t like to talk about the popularity of adult entertainment on their devices. However, video viewing has long been one of the most popular activities on VR headsets. “Immersive media is absolutely one of the top three applications,” said Oculus CTO John Carmack, who has since left Meta, during a keynote speech in late 2019. While there are family-friendly films produced for VR, many headset owners sooner or later turn to adult videos.
Naughty America began recording adult VR videos in 2015 and has been churning out new clips for VR headsets every week since. Many other studios have followed suit, in part because they can charge viewers more per clip than for other types of content. “It’s become the premium adult entertainment experience,” Hronopoulos says. “There is real money in this.”