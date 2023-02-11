The future of porn is in your living room

Andreas Hronopoulos wants to beam strippers into people’s living rooms — and after a few years of tinkering, he thinks he’s finally found the tech to make his x-rated version of the Star Trek holodeck work.

Hronopoulos is the CEO of Naughty America, an adult entertainment studio that has been experimenting with augmented and virtual reality for years. In 2018, Naughty America launched one of the industry’s first augmented reality apps for mobile phones, which allowed people to superimpose adult models over the camera view of their phones—kind of like Snapchat filters, but with fewer clothes. However, mobile AR turned out to be not much more than a gimmick, something people may try once but quickly forget about.

Then, in October, Meta debuted its Quest Pro VR headset. The $1,500 headset comes with the ability to combine holograms and other virtual elements with a video view of the real world, thanks to a set of cameras strategically placed on the outside of the device—an implementation of AR that’s also known as mixed reality. Hronopoulos bought a Quest Pro as soon as it came out, tried it with his company’s 3D content, and had a bit of a lightbulb moment.

“Oh wow, that’s the product,” he remembers himself thinking. “Augmented reality is here.”