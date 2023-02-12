Fast company logo
Better writing, better searches, better engagement—all for free with ChatGPT.

3 free ChatGPT Chrome extensions to make you more productive

[Photo: Nathana Rebouças/Unsplash]

BY Doug Aamoth1 minute read

Is ChatGPT coming to take your job? Probably not anytime soon. But while watching my editor, Harry, routinely razz the popular chatbot into the digital equivalent of the fetal position is one of the best things about the recent AI boom, the technology itself can be plenty useful for daily tasks.

In that spirit, here are a few free and helpful Chrome extensions that leverage ChatGPT to save you a ton of time.

ChatGPT Writer: Automate your emails

Nobody really likes replying to email, so why not let the ChatGPT Writer extension do it for you?

In the product’s demo, the email user is responding to a recruiter about a job with the simple prompt, “Generate a reply to this email that I’m interested, ask about salary and remote work options.”

From there, ChatGPT spins up a thorough, thoughtful, and professional reply that reads better than whatever schlock 95% of us mere humans would be able to cobble together.

This extension has enhanced support for Gmail, but works across the web as well, letting you call on ChatGPT wherever you need to respond to something.

ChatGPT for Google: Superior search results

At some point soon, the ChatGPT for Google extension will fend off Google’s own impending AI chatbot offering. But for now, it’s an absolute must-have if you do a lot of searches.

Doug Aamoth is a 20-year veteran of the tech industry and has written extensively about trends in Big Tech; innovative, new products; and personal-productivity tips.You can connect with him on Twitter/X and LinkedIn. More

