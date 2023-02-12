3 free ChatGPT Chrome extensions to make you more productive

Is ChatGPT coming to take your job ? Probably not anytime soon. But while watching my editor, Harry, routinely razz the popular chatbot into the digital equivalent of the fetal position is one of the best things about the recent AI boom, the technology itself can be plenty useful for daily tasks.

In that spirit, here are a few free and helpful Chrome extensions that leverage ChatGPT to save you a ton of time.

ChatGPT Writer: Automate your emails

Nobody really likes replying to email, so why not let the ChatGPT Writer extension do it for you?

In the product’s demo, the email user is responding to a recruiter about a job with the simple prompt, “Generate a reply to this email that I’m interested, ask about salary and remote work options.”