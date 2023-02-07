How to help Turkey and Syria earthquake victims: 15 things you can do right now

More than 20,000 people have died and countless more were injured as a result of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and aftershock that devastated Turkey and Syria earlier this week.
The latest death toll, reported Thursday by the Wall Street Journal, is expected to keep rising as search-and-rescue crews hunt for survivors through vast stretches of rubble and debris in freezing-cold temperatures. The disaster, which leveled thousands of buildings and has an epicenter of more than 14 miles, is likely to be one of the worst to hit Turkey in almost a century.
A number of relief groups and NGOs are already on the ground to help victims, search for survivors, and aid in the area’s recovery efforts. If you’re looking for ways to help residents, families, and children impacted by the tragedy, we’ve rounded up some ways to do that below. (As a reminder, it’s always a good idea to research a group’s track record, mission statement, and reputation on resource websites like Charity Navigator or GuideStar before you donate.)
- CARE: This group has set up a Turkey Syria Earthquake Fund. (Find it here.)
- International Rescue Committee: IRC, one of the largest aid groups in the world, says it has teams on the ground in Syria. (Find it here.)
- The Syrian American Medical Society, a medical relief group, is holding ongoing fundraising efforts. (More info here.)
- Unicef has people on the ground in Syria helping children and families impacted by the earthquake. (Find it here.)
- Turkish Philanthropy Funds has set up the Türkiye Earthquake Relief Fund. (Find it here.)
- The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, or IFRC, has launched an emergency appeal to help victims in both countries. (Find it here.)
- Global Giving: This group has set up a relief fund for victims in both countries. (Find it here.)
- Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières) is helping to support overwhelmed hospitals in the region. (More info here.)
- Project HOPE, which says it’s had a presence in the region since 2021 and “works to support mental health and resiliency programs” for Syrian refugees, has launched a fundraising effort. (More info here.)
- Other roundups: A number of advocacy organizations are compiling lists of resources, which are likely to keep evolving, including Global Citizen.
- Save the Children: This group is helping children “access food, shelter, and warm clothing.” (More info here.)
- GoFundMe: The crowdfunding website has created a hub for verified campaigns related to earthquake relief. (Find it here.)
- Direct Relief, a medical aid group, has begun mobilizing aid to its partners in Turkey and Syria. (Find it here.)
- Mercy Corps is responding to the tragedy in northwest Syria and has launched a donation link. (Find it here.)
- Mercy Chefs, which provides ready-to-eat meals to victims, said its members are en route to Turkey. (More info here.)
This story has been updated with additional resources and new information.